Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.