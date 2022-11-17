Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.16. 631,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

