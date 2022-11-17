Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,540 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 104.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.21. 28,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.58. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.48.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

