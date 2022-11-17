Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,573 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

KWEB stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 1,850,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

