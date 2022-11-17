VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 92.7% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and $1.54 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 92.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

