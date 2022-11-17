VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading Up 0.5%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $59.75. Approximately 14,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 23,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.