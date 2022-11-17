Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 875,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,608,898. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.