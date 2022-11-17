VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.42. VEON shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $734.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 28,084,442 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

