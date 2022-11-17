VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.42. VEON shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $734.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
