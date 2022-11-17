VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Stock Price Up 10.6%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.