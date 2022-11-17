Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $832.60

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($9.78) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($9.85). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($9.78), with a volume of 162,101 shares trading hands.

Vedanta Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 832.60.

Vedanta Resources Company Profile

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

