Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.30 EPS.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 156,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,409 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

