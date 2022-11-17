Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 49,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 42,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of C$18.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

