Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wealthspan Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 11.4% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.79. 114,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.