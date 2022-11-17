Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,337. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

