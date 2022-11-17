Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.06. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,573. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68.

