Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $109.05. 48,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

