Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 278,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,129. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

