Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $152.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

