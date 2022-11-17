Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6,326.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.1% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,668. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.