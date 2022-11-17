VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 60,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 102,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAPP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

