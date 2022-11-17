Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.52. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 20,165 shares.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $805.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

