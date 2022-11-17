USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.42 billion and approximately $3.58 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002682 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00567545 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.77 or 0.29562500 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,406,592,473 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
