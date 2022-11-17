Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 10.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 134,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,181,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Upstart Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,958 shares of company stock worth $110,447. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 276.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

