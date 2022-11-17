Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $50,623.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 6,074,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,756. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -202.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $247.70.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Upstart

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

