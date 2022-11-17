Unizen (ZCX) 1-Day Volume Hits $553,315.24

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Unizen has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $196.75 million and $553,315.24 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

