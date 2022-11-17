UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.44 on Thursday, reaching $519.96. 147,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,163. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.88 and its 200-day moving average is $514.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

