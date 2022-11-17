United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.55.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded down $9.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.78. 5,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $386.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $864,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

