United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 599.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in United Rentals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.55.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,578. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $386.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.