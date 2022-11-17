Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Unisys worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unisys by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 49.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,379. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Unisys’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

UIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

