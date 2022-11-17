Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Up 2.2%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Unisync Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$47.53 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71.

About Unisync

(Get Rating)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.