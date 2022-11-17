Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and $106.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.73 or 0.00034710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00356075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.9663372 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 537 active market(s) with $123,077,571.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

