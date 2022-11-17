Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Shares Down 20%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 3,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

