Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $208.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,293. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

