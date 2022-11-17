UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Maxim Group

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UMH. B. Riley reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.58.

NYSE:UMH opened at $17.07 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,926 in the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,653,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

