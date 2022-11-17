Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $14.47

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $14.81. Udemy shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1,534 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -13.40.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
