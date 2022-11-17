UBS Group Reiterates “£138” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £138 ($162.16) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £151.47 ($177.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($151.59) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($162.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($157.46) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £144.65 ($169.97).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 90 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting £112 ($131.61). 1,179,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,044. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($86.25) and a 12-month high of £121.30 ($142.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,570.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.69 billion and a PE ratio of -47.36.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.