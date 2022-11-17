UBS Group Increases Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $15.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Coursera Trading Up 1.1 %

COUR stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $36.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,350,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,086,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,350,398 shares in the company, valued at $89,086,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 442,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

