UBS Group AG Sells 1,326,020 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.95% of iShares Gold Trust worth $275,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after buying an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

IAU opened at $33.66 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.