UBS Group AG Buys 18,971 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.39% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $321,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $180.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

