U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.02

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $16.36. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 2,533 shares changing hands.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

