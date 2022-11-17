Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 7.0 %
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $119.65.
In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,486 shares of company stock worth $394,844. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
