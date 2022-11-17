Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 7.0 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,486 shares of company stock worth $394,844. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

