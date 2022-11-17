Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $181,585.69 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32.
- On Friday, September 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32.
Twilio Price Performance
TWLO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $303.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,557.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
