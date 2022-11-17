TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.57

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 49014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $734.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

