Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Up 0.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.20. 4,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Tri City Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.37%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

