Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.48. 48,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

