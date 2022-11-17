Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,000. General Dynamics comprises about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $245.40. 24,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,121. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.