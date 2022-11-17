Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.
Moderna Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,192,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,632,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,192,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,436 shares of company stock valued at $69,387,212. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.