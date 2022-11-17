Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 90,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 296,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

