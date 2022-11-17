Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 74,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,000. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Accenture by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,587. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

