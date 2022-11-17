Trexquant Investment LP Buys 7,718 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 501,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. The company has a market capitalization of $462.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

